What's Cooking for 300?

While im not as excited for UFC 300 as i was for UFC 100 and UFC 200, I figured I would at least get excited cooking for UFC 300. My usual is Pizza, wings, and Cheesesteaks, but Im thinking of doing Fried tortilla steak and shrimp taco's, and chicken and steak Empanada's. What are you guys planning, and going with the mexican theme, what are some other finger food idea's to snack on during the fights.
Also, Corona w/lime will be the drink of choice.
 
It's my birthday, so my old man is cooking me some filet mignon with sweet potato fries and we're gonna watch the fights at the cottage with my brother.

I don't need more than that
 
I have two 12 packs of hot links, succulent 2.5 lbs tri-tip steak, and some fillet chicken breasts.

I think i will buy some pizza as well
 
DjolexMTL said:
It's my birthday, so my old man is cooking me some filet mignon with sweet potato fries and we're gonna watch the fights at the cottage with my brother.

I don't need more than that
Cant go wrong with mignon. My favorite steak dish is Mignon Ala mode. Its filet Mignon cooked to med rare, on a bed of sauteed Portabella mushrooms and carmelized onions, topped with boursin cheese and jumbo lump crab meat and a marsala wine reduction.
 
Iono fam might live it up lyk da B-town mandem make sum butter chicken been a while 🐔 walahi fam soda too hoooly mans been dieting for #PowerSlap fam tryna buck they ain't call me tho once dey heard Big Mac my instructor iono prolly too much power fam finna let da mandem catch up first #Inshallah be der soon fam finna eat now tho

Dat or maybe some Jerk Chicken walahi ting sound lit rn ngl 💯🔥
 
Such an important card that imma watch most of it at the sports bar - it'll actually be impossible to watch all of it there though, because the bar opens at 4 and the early prelims start at 3. I'll probably tank up on Impossible chickenless nuggets before I go so I don't blow my whole check on bar food, and season them with my collection of hot sauces

Zevia sodas for the at-home drinks
 
gentel said:
Such an important card that imma watch most of it at the sports bar - it'll actually be impossible to watch all of it there though, because the bar opens at 4 and the early prelims start at 3. I'll probably tank up on Impossible chickenless nuggets before I go so I don't blow my whole check on bar food, and season them with my collection of hot sauces

Zevia sodas for the at-home drinks
Holy shit. You sound Homosexual, or vegan?
 
