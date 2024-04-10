What's Cooking for 300?

While im not as excited for UFC 300 as i was for UFC 100 and UFC 200, I figured I would at least get excited cooking for UFC 300. My usual is Pizza, wings, and Cheesesteaks, but Im thinking of doing Fried tortilla steak and shrimp taco's, and chicken and steak Empanada's. What are you guys planning, and going with the mexican theme, what are some other finger food idea's to snack on during the fights.

Also, Corona w/lime will be the drink of choice.