Social What's best high you got from a drug?

From a street drug I'm going to say for me crack cocaine. The first time I did it, I was floating in the air.

And the other one would be anesthesia that knocks you out before they do surgery. Actually could very well be best high ever.

The rush you get when it goes through your veins and feel the coldness of it go into your brain is one of the best rush's ever. Amazing high. lol
 
A month ago I had leg surgery and received intravenous oxycodone and midazolam.
It was a dangerously good feeling.
 
A month ago I had leg surgery and received intravenous oxycodone and midazolam.
It was a dangerously good feeling.
Oxycodone and Oxycontin is about the same right?

Oxycontin i had probably worst side effect reaction to it. I couldn't stop throwing up for like 30 mins non stop. It was crazy, I was going to head to the hospital until I stopped.

Another time on Oxycontin i got completely knocked out by it and don't remember what I did after. I was like in a zombie daze. Apparently I went with my friend to a pool party and I ended up pissing in the pool. I was so fucking out of it. And it's without saying we got kicked out. lol
 
Full blown mania/psychosis is like meth + acid x 100, or 1000. Hard to quantify. I can't really compare any drug experience to that. Every drug has a great high though. Acid is wild. Coke is fun for a little while. Getting stoned when I was young was pretty awesome, not so much anymore. Ambien feels pretty groovy when it washes over you, like anesthesia. A whippet is a dopey blast for 20-30 seconds. Ultimately though, alcohol is king for a reason. Nothing like a good ole buzz.
 
Full blown mania/psychosis is like meth + acid x 100, or 1000. Hard to quantify. I can't really compare any drug experience to that. Every drug has a great high though. Acid is wild. Coke is fun for a little while. Getting stoned when I was young was pretty awesome, not so much anymore. Ambien feels pretty groovy when it washes over you, like anesthesia. A whippet is a dopey blast for 20-30 seconds. Ultimately though, alcohol is king for a reason. Nothing like a good ole buzz.
Pain killers as a whole were always my go to, just always a great relaxing time with no chance of freaking out.

Molly also fucking rules, everytime I’ve done it has been incredible and sex on it is just about as good as life gets.

Mushrooms and Acid are fun as hell but also for me they always ran the risk of turning into a bad trip, which is scary as hell in the moment, makes for a funny story down the line but in the moment it feels like it’s all over.
 
Pain killers as a whole were always my go to, just always a great relaxing time with no chance of freaking out.

Molly also fucking rules, everytime I've done it has been incredible and sex on it is just about as good as life gets.

Mushrooms and Acid are fun as hell but also for me they always ran the risk of turning into a bad trip, which is scary as hell in the moment, makes for a funny story down the line but in the moment it feels like it's all over.
Nice mix of Johnny Walker Black, Patron Silver, an eight ball, seven to ten beers and a couple joints over a few hours had me on cloud nine a few years back. Just sitting in the corner, full body high, clear mind, vibing to the atmosphere. It was an all timer.

Shrooms are good, but only do them with positive people, and stock up on vitamin c. Acid, not a fan. Your trip is derived from your surroundings and your mind state. It can take a bad turn quickly.

Angel Dust/PCP is chill. Body high is good, but you can quickly blackout and forget everything despite being active enough to do just about anything.

Overall, I'm just down to liquor and beer nowadays. I'm just too old for that other shit.
 
Depends on what is the "best" high. In terms of just feeling good, my first time doing molly cannot be beat. I was with my best friend too which helped a lot.

Psychedelics can have the potential to feel unworldly, cosmically amazing, but for me these are spiritual experiences that I learn from rather than about just feeling good. Not that I didn't learn anything from molly, but psychedelics are always "heavier" for me.

Maybe the best I've ever gotten was probably when I did a lot of mushrooms and molly together. Such an ineffably amazing experience where I finally experienced full ego death and came back to feel an overwhelming sense of love from the universe, for the people around me. I felt so much compassion for the people I knew who were suffering. I wanted nothing more than to help them but also felt frustration because I didn't know how to help them.

Pain killers as a whole were always my go to, just always a great relaxing time with no chance of freaking out.

Molly also fucking rules, everytime I've done it has been incredible and sex on it is just about as good as life gets.

Mushrooms and Acid are fun as hell but also for me they always ran the risk of turning into a bad trip, which is scary as hell in the moment, makes for a funny story down the line but in the moment it feels like it's all over.
Sex on molly is another level. I only did it once and it was so good I almost didn't want to have sex again without molly or do molly again if I wasn't getting laid. My partner would have to be on molly too. Of course I've gotten laid afterwards while sober but I always try to remember the feeling of being molly and incorporate the experience when I'm with a woman.
 
