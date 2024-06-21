Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
From a street drug I'm going to say for me crack cocaine. The first time I did it, I was floating in the air.
And the other one would be anesthesia that knocks you out before they do surgery. Actually could very well be best high ever.
The rush you get when it goes through your veins and feel the coldness of it go into your brain is one of the best rush's ever. Amazing high. lol
