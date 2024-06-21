melvinj0 said: Pain killers as a whole were always my go to, just always a great relaxing time with no chance of freaking out.



Molly also fucking rules, everytime I’ve done it has been incredible and sex on it is just about as good as life gets.



Mushrooms and Acid are fun as hell but also for me they always ran the risk of turning into a bad trip, which is scary as hell in the moment, makes for a funny story down the line but in the moment it feels like it's all over.

Depends on what is the "best" high. In terms of just feeling good, my first time doing molly cannot be beat. I was with my best friend too which helped a lot.Psychedelics can have the potential to feel unworldly, cosmically amazing, but for me these are spiritual experiences that I learn from rather than about just feeling good. Not that I didn't learn anything from molly, but psychedelics are always "heavier" for me.Maybe the best I've ever gotten was probably when I did a lot of mushrooms and molly together. Such an ineffably amazing experience where I finally experienced full ego death and came back to feel an overwhelming sense of love from the universe, for the people around me. I felt so much compassion for the people I knew who were suffering. I wanted nothing more than to help them but also felt frustration because I didn't know how to help them.Sex on molly is another level. I only did it once and it was so good I almost didn't want to have sex again without molly or do molly again if I wasn't getting laid. My partner would have to be on molly too. Of course I've gotten laid afterwards while sober but I always try to remember the feeling of being molly and incorporate the experience when I'm with a woman.