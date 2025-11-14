Movies What would you keep: Metallica's discography vs Tarantino films

Not a Quentin Tarantino mark but I do love Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown, not a heavy metal guy so I give zero fucks about Metallica

Easy choose there
 
Easiest choice ever. Tarantino films are some of my favorites. Metallica is a band that I can’t even name a single song of 🤷🏽‍♂️. Although I’m obviously the wrong demographic lol.
 
I can't work out, run out or get pumped to QT movies.

I'll gladly sacrifice Kill Bill, Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction for Creeping Death, One, For Whom the Bell Tolls, and Fade to Black, and Master of Puppets..

DIE!
DIE!
DIE!
MOTHERFUCKER DIE!
...BY MY HAND...
 
uuuuuuugggggghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh


ok see i would only need to keep the first four Metallica records.

But you really got me with this one. This is too hard.

This is fucked.

This is sick.

Im out of here.


roll-out.gif
 
The Call of Kthulu's ending is better than any ending to a movie.


 
I would throw both in the trash without hesitation.

But you should keep what's bringing you more joy.

If I had to keep one of the two it would be definitely Metallicas discography.
 
I do think Tarantino is a better director more so than I think Metallica is a better band…. If that makes sense.

Even then, I’m much much much more into music than movies, so it’s a win for Metallica.
 
I’d keep Metallica. Their albums up to and including the Black Album have some bangers I couldn’t live without
 
This is tough. Pulp Fiction is my favorite movie of all time. Metallica is a top 3 bad of mine of all time (up until like S&M, Live Shit, Black album, etc.....I sort of dropped off of them around Load/Reload era).

I simply cannot decide. Gun to my head I probably keep Metallica simply b/c I listen to a lot more music vs rewatching movies.

Gotta run some errands and am going to blast some Justice Album with the remastered version where I can actually hear the bass guitar.
 
For whom the bell tolls has one of the best intros of all time.

Without Tarantino, someone would’ve eventually come up with something comparable to pulp fiction.
 
Tarantino movies easily. Metallica is very overrated. In the metal space it's almost as overrated as cheese is generally.

Metallica gets a shit wrap nowadays and rightfully so, but the first 4 albums are solid trash metal with pop sentiments. Nobody was really doing what they were doing at the time other than Slayer but they were all about aggression rather than the songwriting.

Tarantino hit his peak with Pulp Fiction imo and just kept repeating himself thereafter other than maybe Death Proof. Kill Bill is fun for what it is but I can just go watch Zatoichi and Lady Youngblood.


Real torn so I'll just keep Tarantino I guess because I like feet.
 
Pretty much this^^
 
I'll take the first five Metallica albums and toss the rest, and I'd only keep part of The Black Album. I listen to those more than I watch Tarantino films.
 
Interesting thread concept for sure.

Metallica's discography makes Quentin Tarantino's films look like my kid's Minecraft drawings littering my fridge.

Metallica all day, every day.
 
