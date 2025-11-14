I Fusion I
Everything you can imagine is real
The Call of Kthulu's ending is better than any ending to a movie.I can't work out, run out or get pumped to QT movies.
I'll gladly sacrifice Kill Bill, Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction for Creeping Death, One, For Whom the Bell Tolls, and Fade to Black, and Master of Puppets..
DIE!
DIE!
DIE!
MOTHERFUCKER DIE!
...BY MY HAND...
This is torture bro.I would keep Metallica's tbh.
