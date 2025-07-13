What Would You Have Done...

DougieJones
You're The Man Now Dog Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2018
- Messages
- 7,477
- Reaction score
- 11,688
In the Black Beast vs Tall Brazilian fight ending?
Would you have simply ignored the fence-climb and let it continue?
Stopped the fight to take a point (therefore basically rewarding Tall Brazilian for getting dropped and committing a blatant foul by giving him time to recover)?
Stopped the fight as Herzog did?
Some sort of 4th option?
Would you have simply ignored the fence-climb and let it continue?
Stopped the fight to take a point (therefore basically rewarding Tall Brazilian for getting dropped and committing a blatant foul by giving him time to recover)?
Stopped the fight as Herzog did?
Some sort of 4th option?