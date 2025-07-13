What Would You Have Done...

In the Black Beast vs Tall Brazilian fight ending?

Would you have simply ignored the fence-climb and let it continue?

Stopped the fight to take a point (therefore basically rewarding Tall Brazilian for getting dropped and committing a blatant foul by giving him time to recover)?

Stopped the fight as Herzog did?

Some sort of 4th option?
 
The ref had two options. Pause the fight as they stood up to take a point away because that is what happens when there is a fence grab or he should've stopped the fight while they were on the ground.
 
I would’ve done what Herzog done.

Cheating to avoid a finish is admitting you are finished - you shouldn’t be not to cheat your way out of bad spots.

If you are on the edge of being TKO’d or submitted and headbutt, eye gouge, climb up the fence to get up, you are only rewarded with a pause in action and a point deduction.
 
@HHJ had the best solution in a different thread. Basically should've just let it play out and deduct a point for the fence grab when things had settled and only if a finish didn't materialize. The Brazilian was still in danger but not completely out of it and we've seen crazier shit with Barry/Kongo etc
 
rollthedice said:
@HHJ had the best solution in a different thread. Basically should've just let it play out and deduct a point for the fence grab when things had settled and only if a finish didn't materialize. The Brazilian was still in danger but not completely out of it and we've seen crazier shit with Barry/Kongo etc
Wait a sec you want fighters to be able to foul and then have the refs just "deal with it later"???
 
I think that the ref should always be relatively similar in weight when it comes to the higher weight classes. There is no way Herzog would be able to pull one of these guys off the other if shit got out of hand. So i think Herzog took his one chance to play God and feel in control of the situation. Should have stopped the fight for the fence grab and taken a point.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
I would’ve done what Herzog done.

Cheating to avoid a finish is admitting you are finished - you shouldn’t be not to cheat your way out of bad spots.

If you are on the edge of being TKO’d or submitted and headbutt, eye gouge, climb up the fence to get up, you are only rewarded with a pause in action and a point deduction.
Grabbing the fence isn't a disqualification. Now if Teixeira continued to grab the fence throughout the fight after having a point deducted then yes, there would be a case for a disqualification.
 
DougieJones said:
Wait a sec you want fighters to be able to foul and then have the refs just "deal with it later"???
Maybe 15-25 seconds later, it infuriates me when someone is rocked and the ref steps in between them to put a mouth guard back in or anything while one person is rocked. Brazilian guy was rocked and in trouble, had the ref stopped it to take a point of him, it would've given him much needed valuable time and also potentially saved him from being violently finished. Hence the let it play out first then deal with it the moment the heat settles down.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
I would’ve done what Herzog done.

Cheating to avoid a finish is admitting you are finished - you shouldn’t be not to cheat your way out of bad spots.

If you are on the edge of being TKO’d or submitted and headbutt, eye gouge, climb up the fence to get up, you are only rewarded with a pause in action and a point deduction.
Then it has to be a disqualification, not a TKO. Sure, it only makes a difference to gamblers and people who take knockout records too seriously, which is why it won't be overturned, but there's no possible way that that's a TKO ending.
 
JBJ was here said:
Then it has to be a disqualification, not a TKO. Sure, it only makes a difference to gamblers and people who take knockout records too seriously, which is why it won't be overturned, but there's no possible way that that's a TKO ending.
There was two options the ref had. One being pause the fight & deduct a point from Teixeira for grabbing the fence or stopping the fight when it was on the ground.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
I would’ve done what Herzog done.

Cheating to avoid a finish is admitting you are finished - you shouldn’t be not to cheat your way out of bad spots.

If you are on the edge of being TKO’d or submitted and headbutt, eye gouge, climb up the fence to get up, you are only rewarded with a pause in action and a point deduction.
This is the answer ... perfect call by the ref

On 1st watch I thought it was an early stoppage

Then I saw the fence grab and thought the ref made the right call
 
DougieJones said:
Wait a sec you want fighters to be able to foul and then have the refs just "deal with it later"???
You're failing to see the point here. The ref fucked this up. He should've stopped the fight when it was on the ground or paused the fight when they stood back up & deducted a point from Teixeira for grabbing the fence.
 
KO Shotz said:
You're failing to see the point here. The ref fucked this up. He should've stopped the fight when it was on the ground or paused the fight when they stood back up & deducted a point from Teixeira for grabbing the fence.
That's not what the poster was saying tho lol
 
