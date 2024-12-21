What would you do with this Superpower?

Let's say you wake up with the power to know literally every currently available information on the planet. Your mind can magically instantly read classified documents in the pentagon, you know where Putin takes his morning shit, you know what board members in corporations are discussing, you know what's happening under the earth's crust, you know what is living in the deepest depths of the ocean, you can become a master of knowledge in any field, you know what your friends are saying about you behind your back, and you'll know if your girl is cheating on you. You know what's actually happening with the drones over NJ. You can know literally everything that is happening on earth.

But you can't go back in time or know the future. You can't see what dinosaurs actually looked like or read the books that were burned in Alexandria. You can't predict what the next lotto numbers will be.
There are also no physical powers. For example, you can know everything there is to know about guitar on an intellectual level, but you'll still need to practice to physically play guitar. You'd know every BJJ move in existence, but you'd still have train them to develop muscle memory.

You are physically the same as you are now, but you know everything.

How would you use such a power?

Off the bat, I would trade stocks with insider information and make tons of money. I can't predict lotto numbers, but I can know which specific scratch cards are the winners so I can go to the store that has them and ask the cashier for those specific cards, which might raise some eyebrows. I'd never get scammed again and perhaps never really be in danger again since I'd know of all risks. If I go for a swim, I'd know where the sharks are. If I meet a girl, I know if she has STIs.

I could maximize my health and fitness since I'd know all available research in the field as well as the exact happenings within my own body. I'd become an expert in multiple fields of science and contribute to research.

I would stay out of geopolitics though. I could sell information to certain agencies and governments but that would probably put a target on my back. I could tell the CIA the exact location of every ISIS member, North Korean generals, or something but they would start to question how I know all this.
 
I'd become batman
You'd become the world's greatest detective for sure. But you won't have the physical abilities of batman.

I thought about that too. The downside of this power is that you'd know every shitty thing that people are doing to each other and you'd want to dish out vigilante justice, but you won't have the magical ability to dodge bullets or avoid getting caught on CCTV or something.
 
I’d definitely make myself some solid amount of money. Present family court with proof of all my ex’s lies and bullshit to finally get some justice there too.

Then start investing and make some serious return for some good charities.
 
Make money stock trading, see if I can Game Stop billionaires, divest them of their assets, hook my friends up, start giving to (legit) charities and start up my own, see if I could help unions/the poor and working class across the globe, especially the global south.
 
I'd be an informant for the FBI and prevent serious crimes from happening. Prevent serial killers, human trafficking, etc.

Who am I kidding, I'd probably just use it to get laid.
 
I'd be an informant for the FBI and prevent serious crimes from happening. Prevent serial killers, human trafficking, etc.

Who am I kidding, I'd probably just use it to get laid.
Imagine trying to contact the FBI to get them to employ you as a psychic who predicts crimes. They wouldn't take you seriously at first, but then you'd question you once they find out you do know what you're talking about? How do you know where bodies are buried in the desert? How do you know there's a guy making a bomb to blow up a building? You'd be under serious scrutiny.
 
