What would you do with this Superpower?

Let's say you wake up with the power to know literally every currently available information on the planet. Your mind can magically instantly read classified documents in the pentagon, you know where Putin takes his morning shit, you know what board members in corporations are discussing, you know what's happening under the earth's crust, you know what is living in the deepest depths of the ocean, you can become a master of knowledge in any field, you know what your friends are saying about you behind your back, and you'll know if your girl is cheating on you. You know what's actually happening with the drones over NJ. You can know literally everything that is happening on earth.



But you can't go back in time or know the future. You can't see what dinosaurs actually looked like or read the books that were burned in Alexandria. You can't predict what the next lotto numbers will be.

There are also no physical powers. For example, you can know everything there is to know about guitar on an intellectual level, but you'll still need to practice to physically play guitar. You'd know every BJJ move in existence, but you'd still have train them to develop muscle memory.



You are physically the same as you are now, but you know everything.



How would you use such a power?



Off the bat, I would trade stocks with insider information and make tons of money. I can't predict lotto numbers, but I can know which specific scratch cards are the winners so I can go to the store that has them and ask the cashier for those specific cards, which might raise some eyebrows. I'd never get scammed again and perhaps never really be in danger again since I'd know of all risks. If I go for a swim, I'd know where the sharks are. If I meet a girl, I know if she has STIs.



I could maximize my health and fitness since I'd know all available research in the field as well as the exact happenings within my own body. I'd become an expert in multiple fields of science and contribute to research.



I would stay out of geopolitics though. I could sell information to certain agencies and governments but that would probably put a target on my back. I could tell the CIA the exact location of every ISIS member, North Korean generals, or something but they would start to question how I know all this.