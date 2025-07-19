This happened earlier this year apparently in Seoul, South Korea. A guy in his 60s got pissed off that his wife is leaving him so he decided to douse a crowded subway car with gasoline and light it on fire. Luckily nobody died, some people got burns and the perp was the most seriously injured. He got convicted of attempted murder or something as a result.



The guy is an obvious sicko but what strikes me is that everybody immediately just starts running as soon as he starts pouring gasoline on the floor of the car. Despite there being plenty of men, nobody tries to stop him. Some people seem to be running in fear while others seem to be getting away like it's an automatic response from other people running without really knowing why. One lady at the end slips and falls, dropping her phone and flip flops, and two women walking by just look at her and keep walking instead of helping. I'm more bothered by nobody trying to stop him and nobody helping each other than the psycho trying to burn the car.



