What would you do if you found out your grown up kid isn't yours?

Richmma80

Richmma80

If you found out much later on that your kid isn't yours biologically? Would you still pay child support?

 
Do you pay child support on grown up kids?
 
If youre still paying child support for a grown up, you may wanna invest in a better lawyer
 
Being grown, I'd predict it would be too late to justify dropping the kid. That kid, is a product of the substitutes parenting.

The better question is how long (or short, really) would it take to understand in continuing being a father to someone elses kid.
 
Never again would I get in the cage and proudly say "That's my boy".

Disown immediately. Divorce. Live free and single.
This is one reason why getting married and having kids seems like such a risky endeavor.
If I gave you a business idea where you have a damn good chance that the business will not only fail, you may lose half what you own and you have to pay for it for years after, you'd think it's a stupid fucking idea.
 
Not the kids fault, I’d keep that truth between me and the whore mother.


But I’d definitely tell the mom I’m fucking whoever I want from now on. Deal with it.
 
It is considered civil to cover the expenses particularly in the case of disability.
It's not exactly illegal but if a person has an impairment and the parent is the recognised care giver a judge can order them to cover costs particularly in treating the illness. Failure to do so results in fines being imposed to cover the cost or jail time.

Yes ADD, Autism etc count as impairments.
 
I'd love and support them as I always have , whatever has happened is not their fault and I'll carry on like this until I get jailed for killing their mother.
 
