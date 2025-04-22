What would WWE look like if MMA was introduced in the 70s and 80s?

I haven’t been a fan after early 2000’sh when the 90s stars I grew up watching left and I am seeing WWE crap all over lately so this got me wondering about this.

If UFC and Pride was introduced in mainstream in the 70s or 80s, would WWE still be that popular?

In the eyes the audience back then, which one would they be more likely to be hooked in?



 
It'd still be popular of course. It's not like people didn't know it wasn't real back then. It'd be no different then how it is today. Maybe kayfabe would die quicker, but probably not.

Pride is a Japanese product, so I dont know why we're mentioning this. It'd have no chance of being popular in America in the 70s. People were still alive from World War 2 and most Japanese cartoons were dubbed and chopped up into pieces.
 
Not sure, but wrasslin' in the 80s was really fun and funny. That was the peak. Not just the WWF (as it was then called), but regional promotions which were often better.
 
WWE will always have more and better characters than MMA/UFC because they can pick and choose exactly what they want to convey to the fans

They literally get to decide what they do, say and all of the outcomes and tell the stories they want to

That is why I don't care about pressers or interviews of MMA fighters.. the only thing that matters is what happens in the cage, where in wrestling everything outside of it is just as important to the story.. the only story that matters in MMA is what happens when the fight starts
 
Hulk Hogan armbarring Andre the Giant just won't have the same cultural impact as this

hulkhogan-andrethegiant.gif
 
