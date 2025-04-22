What would WWE look like if MMA was introduced in the 70s and 80s?

Misanthropist
I haven’t been a fan after early 2000’sh when the 90s stars I grew up watching left and I am seeing WWE crap all over lately so this got me wondering about this.
If UFC and Pride was introduced in mainstream in the 70s or 80s, would WWE still be that popular?
In the eyes the audience back then, which one would they be more likely to be hooked in?
