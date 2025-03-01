  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

What would UFC cards in Moscow n Beijing look like?

I think within a few years we see this. Sp what would first cards there be like if happened right now?

my mega cards for both if happening gave this year.

Beijing

Main - Zhang v Val
Co main - Shavat v Belal/ JDM
Sadong v Omalley/Merab loser
Izzy v MVP
Doo Hoo v Silva


Moscow

Main - Mak v Topuria
Co main - Dricus v Khaz
Umar v Yan
Ank v Jan 2
Imanov v Strickland
 
UFC MOSCOW
FEDOR VS BROCK
2443C70000000578-0-image-a-2_1419625317479.jpg
 
Shaolin Alan said:
Moscow: Trump & Putin front row, holding hands. Melania special guest ring card girl💃🏼

Beijing: Very Asian🍜🍶🥡
The same Putin that both Biden and Obama let invade Ukraine? Nah, son u got the wrong president
 
Shaolin Alan said:
Moscow: Trump & Putin front row, holding hands. Melania special guest ring card girl💃🏼

Beijing: Very Asian🍜🍶🥡
Hunter taking smoke breaks every 5 mins to hit the pipe between rounds.....maybe that would UFC Kyiv.
 
