What would UFC cards in Moscow n Beijing look like?

Streeter
Mar 28, 2016
I think within a few years we see this. Sp what would first cards there be like if happened right now?
my mega cards for both if happening gave this year.
Beijing
Main - Zhang v Val
Co main - Shavat v Belal/ JDM
Sadong v Omalley/Merab loser
Izzy v MVP
Doo Hoo v Silva
Moscow
Main - Mak v Topuria
Co main - Dricus v Khaz
Umar v Yan
Ank v Jan 2
Imanov v Strickland
