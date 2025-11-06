Prefect
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 5, 2008
- Messages
- 12,591
- Reaction score
- 8,717
What would Trump have been if not born rich? I throw this out as a curious question.
Personally, I don't think much. To me, he is lazy, uneducated, abrasive, narcissistic, doesn't get along with others, blames others for all his problems, likely is violent and sexual assault offender, doesn't know how to use computers, has no basic filter, and lacks a basic understanding of so many things. I just imagine him as more unhappy than he is now, probably a few criminal convictions, and maybe working so low level job like floor person at Office Depot. I see nothing ,in my opinion, that would lead me to think he would even have an average professional career.
Personally, I don't think much. To me, he is lazy, uneducated, abrasive, narcissistic, doesn't get along with others, blames others for all his problems, likely is violent and sexual assault offender, doesn't know how to use computers, has no basic filter, and lacks a basic understanding of so many things. I just imagine him as more unhappy than he is now, probably a few criminal convictions, and maybe working so low level job like floor person at Office Depot. I see nothing ,in my opinion, that would lead me to think he would even have an average professional career.