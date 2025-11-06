  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Opinion What would Trump have been if not born rich?

What would Trump have been if not born rich? I throw this out as a curious question.

Personally, I don't think much. To me, he is lazy, uneducated, abrasive, narcissistic, doesn't get along with others, blames others for all his problems, likely is violent and sexual assault offender, doesn't know how to use computers, has no basic filter, and lacks a basic understanding of so many things. I just imagine him as more unhappy than he is now, probably a few criminal convictions, and maybe working so low level job like floor person at Office Depot. I see nothing ,in my opinion, that would lead me to think he would even have an average professional career.
 
He'd be a recruitment consultant with a series of workplace sexual harassment claims and date rape accusations, at best. i mean a recruitment consultant at best, and only a 'few' accusations, 'only' of workplace sexual harassment and date rape, at best.
 
Rump isn't worse version.
he might worked up in some big corporation till HR head or so on like this.
 
SandisLL said:
Rump isn't worse version.
he might worked up in some big corporation till HR head or so on like this.
I don't think he could do that as he is near illiterate and has not filter. I don't think he could write up corporate policy being likely dyslexic according to his sister.
 
You couldn't have posted this directly in the TDS megathread yourself? Literally 0 substance or topic of discussion, just "I hate that darn orange man".

I do like the "blames others for all his problems" after you making multiple threads this week saying that increased wages aren't enough and you need the government to solve all your personal problems.
 
Scott.webp
 
Prefect said:
I don't think he could do that as he is near illiterate and has not filter. I don't think he could write up corporate policy being likely dyslexic according to his sister.
I think he now is old and tired.
Younger version might had IMHO.
Flowcharts simple and...
 
nostradumbass said:
You couldn't have posted this directly in the TDS megathread yourself? Literally 0 substance or topic of discussion, just "I hate that darn orange man".

I do like the "blames others for all his problems" after you making multiple threads this week saying that increased wages aren't enough and you need the government to solve all your personal problems.
I am curious as to what all say, even those who like and support Trump. I am obviously no fan but I still want to hear from others.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
what is this, your fifth trump thread this week?
relax, son.
I find them immensely entertaining as to how broad the response is. Given how the federal government and the union is being sabotaged by his administration and party, I don't think it is out of bounds for this to be a focal point for a lot of things.
 
dead of starvation by his mid twenties. generously
 
Prefect said:
What would Trump have been if not born rich? I throw this out as a curious question.

Personally, I don't think much. To me, he is lazy, uneducated, abrasive, narcissistic, doesn't get along with others, blames others for all his problems, likely is violent and sexual assault offender, doesn't know how to use computers, has no basic filter, and lacks a basic understanding of so many things. I just imagine him as more unhappy than he is now, probably a few criminal convictions, and maybe working so low level job like floor person at Office Depot. I see nothing ,in my opinion, that would lead me to think he would even have an average professional career.
On the epstein list for being sick like the rest of the fuckers involved.

Yet here we is, day after day, full frontal absurdity.

He would get caught by Chris Hansen, and roasted but cinnamontoastken and buffpro.

Don't me me wrong -- if he was on Maury or Springer -- the audience would throw their opinion in about the same.
 
Absolutely impossible to tell, who he is was shaped by what he had.

Perhaps his weaknesses wouldn't have existed if he'd had to earn his way, and his strengths would have been sharpened. Perhaps he would have worked harder in school and wouldn't currently hover a shade above imbecile.

Maybe if he hadn't had the arrogant entitlement of wealth he would have had game, and wouldn't have ended up a sex pest, rapist and suspected sex trafficker.

Who knows?
 
I think he'd follow the same trajectory just on a smaller scale. He would con a lot of people out of their money in the 70s and 80s as something like a fraudulent used car salesman.

danny-devito-matilda-1940x900_36381.jpg



He'd enter politics and become a douchebag small town mayor who lets sharks eat small children.

1*lKqIm_F-67qKm7wzb-4jGQ.jpeg
 
