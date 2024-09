Hard to say. The UFC under Zuffa initially targeted college aged American dudes as its main audience and the demographics of the UFCs stars throughout the 00s helped with that, then once the UFC got big enough in America they springboarded from that into going international.



That same OG target demographic might not have gotten on board to the same degree if it was a bunch of "evs" and "ovs" as the top guys instead of Chuck, Randy, Tito, Brock etc.