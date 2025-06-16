What would/should happen if a fighter refuses to fight after a foul but is still physically able?

Honestly, there should probably be more point deductions and DQ's in the UFC. Many times more. I think that many fouls are not inadvertent. They are intentional. Increasingly, fighters are making strategic risk analysis decisions about the chances of getting caught and the penalties if caught vs the potential benefit of the infraction. FAR more often than not, it pays to cheat. Often the result of the cheating can change the direction of the fight. But is is exceedingly rare for the penalty to change the direction of the fight.



For example, aA fighter that grabs the fence to avoid a takedown and gets a warning could well end up winning the round because of that choice.



Pena for example definitely upkicked Kayla on purpose. That could have definitely altered the outcome if it had landed differently.



I feel if it could be reasonably foreseen that the infraction could alter the result it should be a DQ.





