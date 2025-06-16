What would/should happen if a fighter refuses to fight after a foul but is still physically able?

In light of the recent Paul Craig heel to Bellato controversy, let’s say Bellato wasn’t KOed, he got fouled and he basically goes, f this, I’m done I don’t fight cheating fighters and refuses to continue.

What should happen?

No contest? DQ loss from refusing to fight?

If the foul is ruled intentional, if you refuse to continue do you win?

I’m not talking about a Oscar situation, I’m talking about one where the fighter is fine and can continue and even admits so without acting, but refuses.

I’m sure the longer term consequences is that UFC is pissed and might cut you, but the fight result? What should happen?

There is a legitimate argument I think that a fighter can refuse to fight a cheater.
 
In slaps Bisping prolly call u a likkle bitch several taym but di DQ still stand cheaters dem neva prosper (unless u PVZ)
 
There's no way to prove someone is physically able.
 
I don't really think it's set up that way.

Can you continue? Yes or No

The technology to tell if someone is experiencing being rocked/seeing funny doesn't exist, and you can't really accuse someone of lying in the ring then award the win to the other person
 
Honestly, there should probably be more point deductions and DQ's in the UFC. Many times more. I think that many fouls are not inadvertent. They are intentional. Increasingly, fighters are making strategic risk analysis decisions about the chances of getting caught and the penalties if caught vs the potential benefit of the infraction. FAR more often than not, it pays to cheat. Often the result of the cheating can change the direction of the fight. But is is exceedingly rare for the penalty to change the direction of the fight.

For example, aA fighter that grabs the fence to avoid a takedown and gets a warning could well end up winning the round because of that choice.

Pena for example definitely upkicked Kayla on purpose. That could have definitely altered the outcome if it had landed differently.

I feel if it could be reasonably foreseen that the infraction could alter the result it should be a DQ.


 
no way to police this, fouls happen in all sports yet not all sports involve being punched/kicked in the head/face

it was an illegal kick, he should have been DQ'd for it, its a lot different than a punch/hammer to the back of the head IMO

maybe some of them are just in the wrong sport, it never seems to happen to the really top level guys, maybe its time for them to find something else to do
 
Very hard call to make imo.

Unfortunately very few referees have the balls to make the right call, and end up giving multiple warnings. While there are accidental fouls, everyone knows that the first eyepoke, fence grab and groin shots are free.
 
Same thing you watched on saturday, or on the same line, minus the bad acting, Diego Sanchez vs Michel Pereira is the perfect example.

-Intentional foul: DQ

-Accidental foul: NC
 
