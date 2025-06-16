What would/should happen if a fighter refuses to fight after a foul but is still physically able?

koa pomaikai
In light of the recent Paul Craig heel to Bellato controversy, let’s say Bellato wasn’t KOed, he got fouled and he basically goes, f this, I’m done I don’t fight cheating fighters and refuses to continue.
What should happen?
No contest? DQ loss from refusing to fight?
If the foul is ruled intentional, if you refuse to continue do you win?
I’m not talking about a Oscar situation, I’m talking about one where the fighter is fine and can continue and even admits so without acting, but refuses.
I’m sure the longer term consequences is that UFC is pissed and might cut you, but the fight result? What should happen?
There is a legitimate argument I think that a fighter can refuse to fight a cheater.
