What would people be saying if the champions of other divisions were doing the same thing as Jon is doing?

I do think that because it's Tom and the Heavyweight division, the uproar is nowhere near as bad as it could or would be if this was any other champion. If this was Islam, or DDP, or Volk, or Merab, I wonder what the narrative would be from the MMA media/fanbase etc. I genuinely believe it's because the HW division isn't as interesting or competitive as the lower divisions that Jon is getting way more leeway.

The constant excuse for Jon I'm hearing is that Jon has achieved so much in his career that he doesn't need to care, or it isn't important to fight Tom to prove anything. I find it bemusing that people are saying this about a current champion. Jon hasn't fought a top 10 guy at HW since winning the belt. He beat an old Stipe who was 3 years away from the sport after being starched by N'Gannou. I am just amazed how the UFC has been operating regarding Jon. Does Jon seriously have that much pull these days for the UFC to not want to strip him?
 
They'd be screaming on here nonstop especially if Islam was doing it but the Conor fans/Dagestan haters have nothing left so they're latching on to Jon and acting like he has done no wrong lol.
 
At this very moment there are 8 threads on Jon on the first page, all of them consisting of a vast majority of posts hating on Jon.

Ok, but the mma media, especially the ex or even current fighters aren't showing that consistency with the criticism. The likes of Ariel and his media buddies are on a similar page in criticising Jon/UFC, but I've read and heard from ex or current fighters in the media who say that Jon's achievements somehow give him immunity for his actions.
 
Expecting consistency from an online karate forum has to be one of the most self-flagellating things ever
 
