What would it take to get a girl like this?

Seems like a girl you only see in movies. High class, high stature, highly educated.. seems like someone that's not within reach
Even just her name reeks of high society
Seems like a girl you only see in movies. High class, high stature, highly educated.. seems like someone that's not within reach
Even just her name reeks of high society
Definitely not for the majority of Americans (unless opposites really do attract -- in which case, did you hear about Biden's clone????)High class, high stature, highly educated.. seems like someone that's not within reach
Seems like a girl you only see in movies. High class, high stature, highly educated.. seems like someone that's not within reach
Even just her name reeks of high society