Media What would had been of Tommy Morrison if he was disciplined ?

We know the guy didnt have a very fun childhood.

He had 0 discipline too. far from having a healthy lifestyle, getting drunk on the daily and sleeping with a couple of women each day...

what would had been of him if he was as disciplined as a Usyk ?
 
i dont think he would have done much better, he wouldnt have lost to Bent for example, but Lewis was up next after that fight, and there was only one winner there

he had a good career
 
