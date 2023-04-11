"What would be your reaction if DDP became the Middleweight Champion?"

I would be very very suprised. This ain't happening. I don't even think he beats Phil Hawes.

Don't let a win streak fool you. His style is ugly.

Also, the most praise/attention i've seen people in here give him is the fact that he is very very african. That's his personality. That he's african as fuck.
 
Well the skill gap would enormous but DDP seems to take shots that would kill normal men so he might get mauled until Izzy gasses and beat up a gassed Izzy?
Sounds stupid but it's been his only path to victory for all of his fights.
 
13Seconds said:
That's the only thing people talk about when discussing DDP. That he's African.

What about his fighting? It looks pretty bad to me imo.
It's bad. He eats a lot of shots but he's a young athletic guy - it seems he's trading his health and chin to win these fights - he gets in these crazy trades where he's half exhausted and so is the other guy and they are just swinging and he takes the punches better.
 
