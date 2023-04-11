"What would be your reaction if DDP became the Middleweight Champion?"

AMAZINGUFC
For a moment, imagine him knocking out Izzy and shaking up the entire division. Would it be bigger than Serra vs GSP?
View attachment 978507
That's the only thing people talk about when discussing DDP. That he's African.The first African champion in UFC history? That's a pretty big deal!
What about his fighting? It looks pretty bad to me imo.