What would be the right call (Herzog situation)

Ozze

Ozze

So Teixeira was not out of it (if you think he was, assume he wasn't for the sake of the discussion), but he very clearly commited a foul.

Watching it live you really wouldn't know it Teixeira was fully rocked or not, so to stop the action mid way to deduce a point would clearly be a giving Teixeira an advantage since it would give him time to recover (better to just lose a point and survive than get KOed).

Or should the ref wait for the end of that sequence, and once Teixeira got clear of the danger, then he should stop to deduce one point?

But keep in mind that by waiting he could put himself in a situation where Teixeira gets the opportunity to hit a hail mary out of nowhere that would only be possible because of the foul that got him back on his feet.

Or should he wait, and if Teixeira somehow KOed Lewis he would be DQ because it originated from a foul?

Kind of looks like a fucked up situation for the ref no matter the outcome.
 
You called it, let the fight play out then take the point once it cools off. Only right call for a weird situation like that IMO. But if Teixeira had come back and won, some people would've still blamed Herzog for not stepping in to reset them on the ground. Damned if you do, damned if you don't.
 
Wait for a clear break in the action and assess penalty. The rules make it clear that’s what the referee is supposed to do in the event of a foul. They don’t assess it as part of a finishing sequence.
 
I think Herzog did the right thing. If you watch the gifs floating around Sherdog, Tallison wasn't intelligently defending himself at all and I don't blame Herzog at all for ending the fight when he saw Lewis teeing off as Tallison's hands were on the fence.
 
He made the right call. Don't want to see fighters committing fouls to get away from KO's and just get points deducted.
 
Point deduction or DQ depending on how bad he thought the foul was. Not that I would trust his judgement at this point.
 
If he didn't use the cage to climb up he would have never got up..Also he got up the intelligent defense was pushing the ref.

Also nobody knows what Herzog saw.. Maybe his eyes rolled
 
Point deduction but dont stop the action. Herzog panics and doesnt look at the entire situation.
 
Azure said:
If he didn't use the cage to climb up he would have never got up..Also he got up the intelligent defense was pushing the ref.

Also nobody knows what Herzog saw.. Maybe his eyes rolled
Lol if he was out he wouldn't have been able to climb the cage and turn around.

I hope you're not one of those bozo's that trash a fighter for not fighting on after getting fouled and winning by DQ. Cause that would be very hypocritical
 
Its a foul to grab the fence while trying to stand up?
 
sdpdude9 said:
Wait for a clear break in the action and assess penalty. The rules make it clear that’s what the referee is supposed to do in the event of a foul. They don’t assess it as part of a finishing sequence.
Thanks. Looked for that info on the "fouls" guidelines but it didn't have that part.
 
Jman said:
Its a foul to grab the fence while trying to stand up?
"When a fighter's fingers or toes go through the cage and grab hold of the fence and start to control either their body position or their opponent's body position it now becomes an ILLEGAL action."
 
For our entertainment? Let it continue, deduct a point when things slow down. I wanna see a flatline KO. Just bleed!!!!?
 
RampageFaction said:
Definitely. If your opponent isn’t attached to you, you can use it to get up, not not if he’s got a hold of you.
I see. I guess I always thought it was only illegal if you were on your back and your opponent was on top of you and not trying to stand up while they were standing behind you throwing punches.
 
