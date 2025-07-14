What would be the right call (Herzog situation)

So Teixeira was not out of it (if you think he was, assume he wasn't for the sake of the discussion), but he very clearly commited a foul.



Watching it live you really wouldn't know it Teixeira was fully rocked or not, so to stop the action mid way to deduce a point would clearly be a giving Teixeira an advantage since it would give him time to recover (better to just lose a point and survive than get KOed).



Or should the ref wait for the end of that sequence, and once Teixeira got clear of the danger, then he should stop to deduce one point?



But keep in mind that by waiting he could put himself in a situation where Teixeira gets the opportunity to hit a hail mary out of nowhere that would only be possible because of the foul that got him back on his feet.



Or should he wait, and if Teixeira somehow KOed Lewis he would be DQ because it originated from a foul?



Kind of looks like a fucked up situation for the ref no matter the outcome.