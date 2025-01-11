More and more evidence is showing up that the CA fires was started by an arsonist or arsonists rather than it being naturally occuring. It's happened before.



I"m talking about the initial fires since some other fires were obviously lit by people in LA.



I had a feeling even when this first began that the fire(s) was started by a person(s)



It's going to be interesting if it was a terrorist act or even some people burning so they could rob some expensive houses.