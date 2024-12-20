What Wins Have Aged The Best?

Examples:

Michael Johnson beating Poirier and Ferguson. Tony went on a 12 fight winning streak and Poirier went on to beat some of the best guys in the division.

Adriano Martins finishing Islam. As we know Islam is now champ with only one loss on his record.
 
