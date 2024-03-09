What will Dana White say about Ngannou at the UFC 299 Press Conference?

How will Dana react to Ngannou's loss?

  • Insult Ngannou in public

    Votes: 42 56.0%

  • Keep it classy and say nothing

    Votes: 11 14.7%

  • Compliment Ngannou for the guts to Box

    Votes: 22 29.3%
I think we all know that Dana's been waiting to jump on this. I'm surprised he didn't post something already.

If I'm not mistaken he instantaneously insulted Fedor after the Werdum loss

So, Will Dana say something? Ridicule? Keep it classy and say nothing? Compliment Ngannou for his guts?


I personally think Dana is going to keep it classy and say noting... LOL who am I kidding
Dana been waiting to throw Ngannou under the bus. Bet on it
 
I think he will keep it classy. Hard to hate on a guy chasing his dream. There's no shame in getting knocked out by a guy like Joshua anyways.
 
Dana's a dick but I can't imagine him shitting on him THAT much. Insulting the guy for leaving is one thing, but insulting a guys skill when he was your organisations champion doesn't make sense
 
Someone will ask for sure, my guess is that he will take the higher road (weird for him) and kind of compliment him, i hope, it would be too low to say something bad about the guy that took Fury to a SD and now lost to another HW great still in his prime, younger than him, we can dream i guess, topic will be discussed for sure.
 
I think we give too much thought into things like this. He's going to say what he wants publicly and say what he wants privately. Francis has guts for chasing his dreams and failing, it's much more honorable than what 99% of people do with their lives.
 
“Who’s that?, That amateur boxing guy?”

“If you ever want to get ripped off again, give me a call”
 
If you look at Dana's history in situations like this, he's actually not really the rubbing it in type of guy for the most part.

OP whines about the Fedor case but all I remember was Dana posting a smiley on twitter after that first loss. If that hurt your feelings so much then I feel sorry for you.
 
shame? depends on how you look at it. brain damage? you betcha

and what kind of man steps into a fight and thinks to himself "no shame in getting knocked out by this bloke there isn't". no. knock outs like that are an ego altering, life altering change.
 
D ana is going to keep it classy but he's still going to get some kind of matter of fact comment in.
 
