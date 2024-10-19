What will be your choise?

Your family has been kidnapped and you now have 3 choices. Each task has slightly different rules. But you have to perform at an almost superhuman level to get your kids and maybe your wife back.



And of course this is short notice so you have no opportunity to practice before your life-changing choice. It will take place in the same locations as in the videos below.





1. Wingsuit flight



Rules: You must not crash into anything and you must land gracefully.







2. Skateboarding



Rules: You have to get down faster than the skater in the video. You are not allowed to crash and it is forbidden to feed the dog.







3. Downhill mountain biking



Rules. You must come first. It applies to all 3 stages. No crashes and fractures are allowed.



