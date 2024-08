andgonsil said: I vote for Li Jingliang vs Carlos Prates Click to expand...

I'd say either the Erceg / KKF fightORDu Plessis v AdesanyaHope it's a war with both of those fights, especially the main event.I think there'll be a lot of early finishes in the first 7 or 8 fights. Maybe I'm wrong but that's how it looks to me.