All this nonsense about how Xicão should have been disqualified for fence-grabbing and how serious a foul that was got me thinking.
What were the worst fouls in the history of the UFC? Presumably resulting in DQs?
I always remember Wes Sims taking two handfuls of fence and repeatedly stamping on grounded Mir's face lol.
Sims had kicked or stamped on the head of a grounded opponent before, and celebrated after the stoppage lol.
