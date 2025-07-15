Rewatch What were the most flagrant, cynical and sadistic fouls in the history of the UFC?

All this nonsense about how Xicão should have been disqualified for fence-grabbing and how serious a foul that was got me thinking.

What were the worst fouls in the history of the UFC? Presumably resulting in DQs?

I always remember Wes Sims taking two handfuls of fence and repeatedly stamping on grounded Mir's face lol.



Sims had kicked or stamped on the head of a grounded opponent before, and celebrated after the stoppage lol. 🤦‍♂️
 
Biting
Eye gouging
Fish hooking

Look up Gilbert Yvel v Don Frye

Branco Cikatic v Mark Kerr was pretty bad too
 
I would say the dude from DWCS that bit his opponent in his first UFC fight and was summarily cut. Kinda tough to top something that not only loses you the fight but sends you packing from the org.
 
