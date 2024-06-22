  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

What went wrong for Aliskerov tonight in your opinion?

It seemed to me that he was standing stationary and pacing himself a little too much.. Maybe the 5 rounds was in his head.
- His chin is certainly suspect as it was one of the first shots he took that put him on ice skates .. although Whittaker worked tremendously in not giving him any time or space to recover
 
He fought an elite fighter. Whitakker showed him there's levels.

If not for Izzy, Whitakker would have ruled at MW for a long time. Actually if not forIzzy and DDP he'd still be champ now
 
He fought a better fighter. Short notice didn’t help.
 
ElLunico said:
You think Whitaker takes out pereira?
 
Bobby Knucks.

Also very rough weight cut, which can definitely affect the chin imo.

But Whittaker was too fast for him.
 
ElLunico said:
And also if not for Strickland too. I forgot, Pereira too.


Wait what?
 
I mean to the guys credit, he came in on short notice. Getting hit flush was probably a huge shock to his system
 
A few things.

Robert Whittaker is not Warrley Alves. That's a hell of a jump in class. Especially on short notice.

Ikram doesn't seem that durable, he got hit with similar shots that Whittaker hits every opponent with and while everybody else takes them, Ikram was doing the chicken dance.

Ikram also seems to have an issue defending uppercuts. Hes been KOed twice now by opponents throwing naked uppercuts. He didn't even see them coming. Clearly something he needs to work on.
 
