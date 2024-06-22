What went wrong for Aliskerov tonight in your opinion?

flowoftruth
It seemed to me that he was standing stationary and pacing himself a little too much.. Maybe the 5 rounds was in his head.
- His chin is certainly suspect as it was one of the first shots he took that put him on ice skates .. although Whittaker worked tremendously in not giving him any time or space to recover
