What went wrong for Aliskerov tonight in your opinion?

A few things.



Robert Whittaker is not Warrley Alves. That's a hell of a jump in class. Especially on short notice.



Ikram doesn't seem that durable, he got hit with similar shots that Whittaker hits every opponent with and while everybody else takes them, Ikram was doing the chicken dance.



Ikram also seems to have an issue defending uppercuts. Hes been KOed twice now by opponents throwing naked uppercuts. He didn't even see them coming. Clearly something he needs to work on.