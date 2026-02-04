  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

What was your favorite era of the UFC?

I've been a fan since 2003.

Since that time, there's been a dozen different "eras", however you want to define that word.

Just curious to know which was your favorite time to watch the UFC

For nostalgia's sake, I'd probably say 2003-2006. Chuck and Randy and Tito and Vitor seemed to be a revolving door of excitement. Matt Hughes looked like the future WW GOAT until we were introduced to GSP. Arlovski and Mir looked like world-beaters (for an extremely brief time anyways). Guys that no one remembers now like David Terrell and Justin Eilers were exciting prospects (turned out to be busts). Evan Tanner was the coolest, until he was unseated by Rich, which led to the Anderson era.
 
cain-velasquez-jon-jones-anderson-silva-georges-st-pierre-frankie-DB5H1N.jpg
 
agree with OP. ~2002-2006ish. once it got a bigger push and went more mainstream around UFC 71 with the chuck/rampage fight and roger huerta going on the cover of SI, it started losing a little bit of it's charm. don't get me wrong, it was still great for many years after but i liked when it was less mainstream.

i loved the cards from like ufc 40-65-ish! special times.
 
2005 - 2015ish.

Not sure if they'd be considered eras, but Jon Jones' first title run (from joining the UFC til being stripped after beating Cormier) and Robbie Lawler's run and title defenses sure made WW and LHW fun divisions.
 
ok then name all fights that happened in UFC since 2003
 
The Chuck, Toto, Vitor and Handy era. Mix and match them and you have years of awesome matches.

AA, Murr and Timmeh at the HW peak.

GSP, Sherk, BJ, Trigg and Hughes doing their thing.
 
I was at my most hard-core from 2002 thru prob the vicinity of UFC 200, so 02-16.

Can't really say an exact era within that, they were all pretty equal for me.
 
