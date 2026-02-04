What was your favorite era of the UFC?

Lionheart7167
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2013
- Messages
- 954
- Reaction score
- 1,457
I've been a fan since 2003.
Since that time, there's been a dozen different "eras", however you want to define that word.
Just curious to know which was your favorite time to watch the UFC
For nostalgia's sake, I'd probably say 2003-2006. Chuck and Randy and Tito and Vitor seemed to be a revolving door of excitement. Matt Hughes looked like the future WW GOAT until we were introduced to GSP. Arlovski and Mir looked like world-beaters (for an extremely brief time anyways). Guys that no one remembers now like David Terrell and Justin Eilers were exciting prospects (turned out to be busts). Evan Tanner was the coolest, until he was unseated by Rich, which led to the Anderson era.
Since that time, there's been a dozen different "eras", however you want to define that word.
Just curious to know which was your favorite time to watch the UFC
For nostalgia's sake, I'd probably say 2003-2006. Chuck and Randy and Tito and Vitor seemed to be a revolving door of excitement. Matt Hughes looked like the future WW GOAT until we were introduced to GSP. Arlovski and Mir looked like world-beaters (for an extremely brief time anyways). Guys that no one remembers now like David Terrell and Justin Eilers were exciting prospects (turned out to be busts). Evan Tanner was the coolest, until he was unseated by Rich, which led to the Anderson era.