What was your favorite Dustin Poirier moment in his amazing career?

Some pretty cool ones

My personal favorite
conor-mcgregor-conor.gif


giphy-downsized-large.gif


tumblr_o8a1ia7Evi1rofocqo1_500.gif
 
The war with Hooker. Dustin reminded him of all the shit Dan had talked before the fight, while still shaking up w him and being respectful. But there was a clear moment where he made sure to let Dan know to keep working at it, or something to that effect
 
His UFC debut.

I remember it vividly, talking to my uncle (now deceased), about the fact that Jose Aldo was supposed to make his UFC debut at UFC 125 against a great prospect named Josh Grispi. However, Aldo pulled out, and they were giving Grispi some guy named Dustin Poirier who was a nobody being brought in to lose.

Poirier beat the fuck out of Grispi, and I was both embarrassed of my foolishness, and a fan for life.
 
Second or third Colin fight take your pick. Not even a big Poirier fan, but I'll always love him for that.
 
