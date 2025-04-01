Rewatch What was the worst (male) fight in the history of the UFC?

Let's say from the year 2000 on, as obviously the standards were not comparable early on.

I suspect someone will post a certain pro wrestler, and the main candidates will probably be some obese, low-level HW brawlers - the kind that the UFC doesn't have so much of now due to trimming the HW roster. However this is my candidate:

 
You probably should define it some more then that or weird clips will be coming!
(actually not that easy to single out, so many of them).
So I turned it into something else?
 
Severn vs Shamrock
Caleb Starnes vs Nate Quarry
Francis vs Black Beast

Sadly I saw the last 2 live.
 
Just going by the ones I've seen while they were happening at the time:

Evans vs Lil Nog
Adesanya vs Romero
Carvalho vs Manhoef 1
Kimbo vs Dada 5000
Arlovski vs Mir
Blachowicz vs Jacare
 
Arlovski vs Albini

Also, Anderson vs Thales Leites
 
