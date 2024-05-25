What was the worse ko Masvidal v. Askren or Chandler vs Tony??

I guess we’ll forgo the 2-3 ground shots Jorge landed on Askren and pretend it was a walk off (or jump off rather)

So in terms of CTE inducing trauma for the recipient, would you rather take the 5 Second Knee, or the Field Goal to the Face?

Which would you rather dish out?

And which of the two nasty KO’s was the more damage causing of the two?

(I’m actually surprised how little I see that front kick from Michael Chandler played on KO reels but I guess Mikes been gone for a while and plus people love Tony)
 
Right Chandler just looks so jacked though.

Plus on top of what you said Masvidal had absolutely no mercy on the “super necessary” shots.

The dude was on fire for that timespan that’s for sure
 
If we are talking straight damage, that knee from Masvidal was brutal. I read an essay from a professor at Duke University, who claimed a knee can land with over two tons of force. If that's the case, Askren's spirit is probably still out there in the aether, somewhere.
 
Tony landed flat on his face and the image of his face all scrunched up from the force of the kick is brutal. Not sure which one did more damage but to me Tony was worse because I'm still waiting for Tony time and never liked Askren.
 
masvidal-askren.gif



michael-chandler-ko.gif



they both look naaasty, 50/50.
 
Askren. The man didn't even get a chance to throw a jab.
 
Askren. Rumor has it he left the octagon with shit in his pants.
 
Askren. Tony's chin has been shot for a while.

That knee Masvidal landed on him and the follow up pretty much ended Askrens career.
 
Both terrible, but I’ll pick askren because I like askren more and it was a bitter pill. Big fan of masvidal, though.
 
