There were far more (vocal) conservatives on the forum during the Obama years. I remember being very outnumbered in that regard up until about the middle of Trump's first presidency. At that point most ducked out or flamed out because they didn't, or couldn't, defend him.



When he lost in 2020 they came back in force, primarily to regurgitate conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election and the COVID-19 pandemic. During Biden's term, I'd say it was reasonably "normal" with regards to the banter. He's old. The Afghanistan withdrawal was the biggest military catastrophe in human history. Democrats are tyrants who have trapped us all in our homes and they will never relinquish power. Biden is using the DOJ to persecute Donald Trump the Innocent. Et cetera. You know, your normal retard behavior.



Then when Trump won in 2024 they really came out in force because they thought they had won and all of their dreams would come true. We've already seen some of his supporters flame out due to the Epstein shit and the general clusterfuckery that has taken place over the last several months.



Expect to see this trend continue, and his vocal support to continue to diminish as it becomes clear to even the dumbest of people that this administration will go down as the worst in the history of the country, and that we are in for some very hard, tumultuous times. Twelve months from now there will be very few vocal supporters remaining here.