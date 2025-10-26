Social what was the sherdog war room like before and after the 2024 election?

i have my theories about it and i think it closely mirrors what's happened or is happening in real life, which i might bring up later.

what was the war room like? what was it's composition? left? right?

how intense was the rhetoric since the 2020 election? since J6? since 2022 when trump indicated he was going to run and the subsequent raids? since the arrest?

what was it like in the year leading up to the election?

what was it like post-election?

what's the unity like within each party since '24 or the final results?

i think regardless of where debate happens, it's all the same between the parties with similar talking points and intensity, which means i think i have a pretty good idea of where things stood and currently stands here but i'm curious what you guys will say. i might share later.

thank you for your attention to this matter!
 
There were far more (vocal) conservatives on the forum during the Obama years. I remember being very outnumbered in that regard up until about the middle of Trump's first presidency. At that point most ducked out or flamed out because they didn't, or couldn't, defend him.

When he lost in 2020 they came back in force, primarily to regurgitate conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election and the COVID-19 pandemic. During Biden's term, I'd say it was reasonably "normal" with regards to the banter. He's old. The Afghanistan withdrawal was the biggest military catastrophe in human history. Democrats are tyrants who have trapped us all in our homes and they will never relinquish power. Biden is using the DOJ to persecute Donald Trump the Innocent. Et cetera. You know, your normal retard behavior.

Then when Trump won in 2024 they really came out in force because they thought they had won and all of their dreams would come true. We've already seen some of his supporters flame out due to the Epstein shit and the general clusterfuckery that has taken place over the last several months.

Expect to see this trend continue, and his vocal support to continue to diminish as it becomes clear to even the dumbest of people that this administration will go down as the worst in the history of the country, and that we are in for some very hard, tumultuous times. Twelve months from now there will be very few vocal supporters remaining here.
 
Seems like there is a lot more activity now, maybe? ... bad and good. And like every other forums , we've lost contributing members and trolls alike. But we are still here.
 
Pretty nutty to say the least. I remember the live reactions to Biden's debate disastrous performance, startling to say the least.
 
eh, some people get banned, some leave in anger.
then the discourse settles around some conversation enders in which both sides bring out the other's hypocrisies and that's about it.
 
Buddy, motherfuck 2024. There really hasn't been much change here between then and now. When I joined, this entire forum was dominated by neocons. Now, of course, the MAGATs completely disavow neoconservatism. I'm sure that (assuming America still exists a decade from now, and we haven't descended into a Mad-Max-esque hellscape) the right-wingers of the future will completely disavow MAGA.
 
@Barney Gumble . I noticed that you liked this post. I sincerely hope that your like comes from the recognition of the fact that any promise that the MAGA regime offers working class Americans is s lie, and that all of these swine who argue otherwise should be at the front of the line for the guillotine.
 
i liked every post that had thought put into it, regardless of whether or not i agree or disagree. i can't ask for people's opinions then bash them. we can shit on each other in other threads but i can't do it in this one, it's not right lol.
 
