Barney Gumble
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Sep 24, 2025
- Messages
- 520
- Reaction score
- 674
i have my theories about it and i think it closely mirrors what's happened or is happening in real life, which i might bring up later.
what was the war room like? what was it's composition? left? right?
how intense was the rhetoric since the 2020 election? since J6? since 2022 when trump indicated he was going to run and the subsequent raids? since the arrest?
what was it like in the year leading up to the election?
what was it like post-election?
what's the unity like within each party since '24 or the final results?
i think regardless of where debate happens, it's all the same between the parties with similar talking points and intensity, which means i think i have a pretty good idea of where things stood and currently stands here but i'm curious what you guys will say. i might share later.
thank you for your attention to this matter!
