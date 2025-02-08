What was the reaction when Rampage beat a K1 Kickboxer, in kickboxing!

Intermission
In 2002 Rampage as part of the PRIDE/K1 relationship and talent exchange, made his only kickboxing appearances with a pair of victories over Cyril Abidi in K-1.
He beat Cyril twice. One of the fights by knockout
I had never heard of this until Jacksons podcast. Why was this pushed under the rug?
