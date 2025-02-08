  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

What was the reaction when Rampage beat a K1 Kickboxer, in kickboxing!

In 2002 Rampage as part of the PRIDE/K1 relationship and talent exchange, made his only kickboxing appearances with a pair of victories over Cyril Abidi in K-1.

He beat Cyril twice. One of the fights by knockout

I had never heard of this until Jacksons podcast. Why was this pushed under the rug?
 
