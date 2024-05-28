What was the opinion on Max' chances before the Gaethje fight?

As a HUGE Holloway fan I have to admit that I did not see a way for him to win this fight. I thought his style was eating too many punches and Gaethje is a very hard hitter.



I was sooo happy when I watched Max' performance! And I think many of us (definitely myself) can learn something from Max in terms of believing in yourself.



That's because my impression was that nobody seriously thought he could beat Gaethje: too skinny, bad striking defence (with a great chin though), no answer for leg kicks...



Now I have found a few "pros picks" that actually picked Max but before the fight I felt the general mood was that he stands no chance.



So my question: Did many of you predict a Max win or did you see many media opinions that gave Max a chance?