What was the most historic thing you witnessed in person or took part in?

I think this total solar eclipse is going to be something historical indeed. They say it happens every 100 years or so. I guess that would be one I'll participate in among millions of others I'd say.



Just need those glasses.



I'd say the SARSstock concert in Toronto was historical in a sense, because of what the concert represented and the amount of people that attended.



It was the largest outdoor ticketed event concert in Canada with about 500K people attended.



It was pretty impressive I'd say.



I went there with 2 other friends and I ended going on my own and be completely drunk out of mind. All I remember the most was AC/DC they killed it. Besides me stumbling around not knowing where I am. lol Luckily I found my friends by the end of it.



