What was the most historic thing you witnessed in person or took part in?

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,360
Reaction score
40,787
I think this total solar eclipse is going to be something historical indeed. They say it happens every 100 years or so. I guess that would be one I'll participate in among millions of others I'd say.

Just need those glasses.

I'd say the SARSstock concert in Toronto was historical in a sense, because of what the concert represented and the amount of people that attended.

It was the largest outdoor ticketed event concert in Canada with about 500K people attended.

It was pretty impressive I'd say.

I went there with 2 other friends and I ended going on my own and be completely drunk out of mind. All I remember the most was AC/DC they killed it. Besides me stumbling around not knowing where I am. lol Luckily I found my friends by the end of it.

 
I was here for the Likeapocalypse

<{Joewithit}><6>

I was also in downtown Vancouver with the crowd for game 7 of 2011 Stanley Cup final when the Canucks choked, leading to a riot

dsc01552.jpg


kissing-couple-vancouver-ri.jpg
 
Last edited:
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
I think this total solar eclipse is going to be something historical indeed. They say it happens every 100 years or so. I guess that would be one I'll participate in among millions of others I'd say.

Just need those glasses.

I'd say the SARSstock concert in Toronto was historical in a sense, because of what the concert represented and the amount of people that attended.

It was the largest outdoor ticketed event concert in Canada with about 500K people attended.

It was pretty impressive I'd say.

I went there with 2 other friends and I ended going on my own and be completely drunk out of mind. All I remember the most was AC/DC they killed it. Besides me stumbling around not knowing where I am. lol Luckily I found my friends by the end of it.

Click to expand...

Or course I live in an area where it will be near 100% but I’ll be out of town FML
 
zuffazombee said:
Both in 1993...
Joe Carter's walk off homerun in the '93 World Series.


Brad May's "Mayday" OT goal vs the Bruins


I was too young to appreciate the significance but saw Terry Fox run through town on his Marathon of Hope
Click to expand...


You were at those games?
 
The 1986 people power revolution where our country toppled the dictator Ferdinand Marcos, I was only six at that time and tagged along with my mom and dad, was crazy just a sea of people blocking tanks from advancing. Lolz and 40yrs later his son is now president hahaha

images
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,217
Messages
55,265,113
Members
174,715
Latest member
F5CHAMPIONSHIP

Share this page

Back
Top