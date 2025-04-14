What was the last song you got stuck in your head?

I have a friend of mine that are in a midwest emo band and only recently I got interested on the project and I kinda fell for a specific song. Dunno why but I keep listening to it everytime.

 
phfelipe.mma said:
Nice choice. Never heard of that song before. Btw welcome to Sherdog, make yourself comfortable.

Have you been lurking this site for a while?
 



Saturday, I was singing that , mainly because of a video I saw that had an eel nipping at someone.... that's a Moray ...
 
For the last week or so it has been this (for no real reason I know of. Sometimes old songs pop in my head when I dream and they are stuck with me for around a week).

 
