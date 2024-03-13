What was the last cereal you ate and when?

havrekuddar med mjölk
ca två veckor sen.
 
Had cereal two days ago before bedtime. Didn't want to eat too heavy so I ate cereal.

Oatmeal Crisp Maple Nut flavour.
 
R.N.J. said:
Honey bunches of oats with almonds.
today

95% Corn, Brown Sugar (2g sugar per serving), Sea Salt
*organic
 
I bake my own granola. Does that count?

My kids eat rubbish like Coco Puffs and Lucky Charms on the regular.
 
If we're counting hot cereal then it was Cream Of Wheat a couple weeks ago, if that dont count then it was Raisin Bran cause thats really all I eat, helps keep the old man pipes functioning smoothly
I impulse bought some Captain Crunch Berries yesterday though, dont know if i'll ever eat em or just let em waste away in the cupboard forever
 
