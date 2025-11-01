What was the first heel you remember liking?

Usually as a kid, when you first watch wrestling, you root for the faces, but after some time, you really start to enjoy some of the heels.Do you remember which ones first caught your eye?For me, it was def Taker and Ric Flair. Taker's debut at survivor series, man it was impossible for me to not be a fan of that guy, and Flair, I'd known was a many times world champion outside of WWE, and when he came, he had the NWA belt with him, it felt like wow this was a real deal dude who had a different kind of respect from elsewhere, and WWE was upholding that respect when he came in, which I hadnt seen before. Also he was so much fun to watch, especially him begging off and the Flair flop. Him workin the leg so that he could set up the figure four, it was very entertaining to watch. Especially with sympathetic baby faces who could really sell, like Steamboat and Savage.Also Mr Perfect. Cos me and my friends at school thought there was no way to kick out of the Perfect Plex. It was impossible to win if he got you in that. It was a new move and he'd hacked the sport lmaoThen later Shawn Micheals, because the heel turn he did on Janetty and total change of character really threw me and I wound up rooting for him.