What was the first heel you remember liking?

HHJ

HHJ

Murder aint no thing
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
166,565
Reaction score
150,477
Usually as a kid, when you first watch wrestling, you root for the faces, but after some time, you really start to enjoy some of the heels.

Do you remember which ones first caught your eye?

For me, it was def Taker and Ric Flair. Taker's debut at survivor series, man it was impossible for me to not be a fan of that guy, and Flair, I'd known was a many times world champion outside of WWE, and when he came, he had the NWA belt with him, it felt like wow this was a real deal dude who had a different kind of respect from elsewhere, and WWE was upholding that respect when he came in, which I hadnt seen before. Also he was so much fun to watch, especially him begging off and the Flair flop. Him workin the leg so that he could set up the figure four, it was very entertaining to watch. Especially with sympathetic baby faces who could really sell, like Steamboat and Savage.

Also Mr Perfect. Cos me and my friends at school thought there was no way to kick out of the Perfect Plex. It was impossible to win if he got you in that. It was a new move and he'd hacked the sport lmao

Then later Shawn Micheals, because the heel turn he did on Janetty and total change of character really threw me and I wound up rooting for him.


w640xh480_GettyImages-93280229.jpg
 
Steve Austin. Him going after Bret in 96 was such a change in what had been going on at the time. It was refreshing. My favorite part of that year.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
PRIDEWASBETTER said:
Steve Austin. Him going after Bret in 96 was such a change in what had been going on at the time. It was refreshing. My favorite part of that year.
Click to expand...
I was a big fan of his when he was Stunning Steve, so I was really happy when he got a big push cos WCW never really gave him a chance.
 
Probably the Road Warriors when they were in Georgia Championship Wrestling, or maybe Ted DiBiase in Mid-South.
 
HHJ said:
Usually as a kid, when you first watch wrestling, you root for the faces, but after some time, you really start to enjoy some of the heels.

Do you remember which ones first caught your eye?

For me, it was def Taker and Ric Flair. Taker's debut at survivor series, man it was impossible for me to not be a fan of that guy, and Flair, I'd known was a many times world champion outside of WWE, and when he came, he had the NWA belt with him, it felt like wow this was a real deal dude who had a different kind of respect from elsewhere, and WWE was upholding that respect when he came in, which I hadnt seen before. Also he was so much fun to watch, especially him begging off and the Flair flop. Him workin the leg so that he could set up the figure four, it was very entertaining to watch. Especially with sympathetic baby faces who could really sell, like Steamboat and Savage.

Also Mr Perfect. Cos me and my friends at school thought there was no way to kick out of the Perfect Plex. It was impossible to win if he got you in that. It was a new move and he'd hacked the sport lmao

Then later Shawn Micheals, because the heel turn he did on Janetty and total change of character really threw me and I wound up rooting for him.


w640xh480_GettyImages-93280229.jpg
Click to expand...
Every circle of kids knew that Mr Perfect cheated the system and the perfectplex was an automatic 1.2.3
 
  • Love
Reactions: HHJ
I was the only kid who cheered for Rowdy Roddy. Smartest kid in school, I was.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HereticBD
In Retrospect, Was John Cena's Heel Turn The Most Random Inconsequential "Shocking Moment" Ever?
Replies
17
Views
290
Thrawn33
Thrawn33

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,259
Messages
58,032,177
Members
175,914
Latest member
loki808

Share this page

Back
Top