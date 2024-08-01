What was the best era of the LHW division?

Fuzzybabyducks
@Gold
Sep 15, 2015
18,784
9,831
What do you think is the best era for the LHW division?
When I was watching as a hardcore fan, watching every event, it was my favorite division. Seems like it fell off a bit but Alex is pretty damn good… ( would he always be champ in any era?)
I always considered it the premiere division of the UFC.. what were your favorite years of it ? Fav fights?
Have a nice weekend unless you don’t want to.
