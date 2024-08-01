What was the best era of the LHW division?

What do you think is the best era for the LHW division?

When I was watching as a hardcore fan, watching every event, it was my favorite division. Seems like it fell off a bit but Alex is pretty damn good… ( would he always be champ in any era?)

I always considered it the premiere division of the UFC.. what were your favorite years of it ? Fav fights?

Good thread OP. I liked when Rampage came over and the Machida era … anything 07-Jones era . Great division, great fights, great rivalries, great thread
 
Now is the best era actually

Alex Pereira, Hill, Jiri or Ankalaev would wipe the floor with any LHW from the 00s or early 10's aside from jones

Better fights now too, higher IQ
 
Jones vs Cormier was probably the most hyped I've ever been for a LHW fight.

Jones vs Gus 1 was probably the best LHW fight of his career.
 
