What was Moicano saying in his post fight speech?

I think he was telling us to read a book but with his broken English I can't tell. Curious what it was.
Moicano: "I love US. Guns, wanna be cop and kill bad guyssshhh!!! I am Money Moicano. Please give attention. I podcassshhhttt goud. First amendment I believe. Guns. Give me money. $300k bonush."
I wonder if Brazil loves or hate this?
Great fucking post fight yet again. Without the lame censoring all night.
Much of Brazil does.
Great fucking post fight yet again. Without the lame censoring all night.
Seems like he's not a fan of trash ass leftism in the USA.
I cringe when people born in the USA say shit like this. But, for someone else that comes from outside the county…I say do you bro.I fucking love the first ammendment.
Fuck people who censor my F bombs.
I love private fucking property.
Read Ludwig Von fucking Mises.
My podcast is the best in business.
Give me my fucking money, because...
I
CAN'T
AFFORD
TO
LOSE!