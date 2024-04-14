What was Moicano saying in his post fight speech?

I think he was telling us to read a book but with his broken English I can't tell. Curious what it was.
 
Moicano: "I love US. Guns, wanna be cop and kill bad guyssshhh!!! I am Money Moicano. Please give attention. I podcassshhhttt goud. First amendment I believe. Guns. Give me money. $300k bonush."
 
I'm not trying to read economic theory during the biggest fight card of the year. Probably some libertarian bullshit. Fuck off Moicano.
 
I wonder if Brazil loves or hate this?

Great fucking post fight yet again. Without the lame censoring all night.
 
I cannot afford to lose!
Bach is the best fucking composer!
 
I think he was trying to communicate he can't afford to lose. He also seems to like using the F word.
 
He's fucking based is what he is.

I'm fairly certain someone at ufc might have told him not to cuss so much.

He stated he loves America, the constitution and has a family to support.

He also suggested a good anti-communism read.

Safe to say he is red pilled.
 
I cringe when people born in the USA say shit like this. But, for someone else that comes from outside the county…I say do you bro.
 
