What up my ninjas

Oh no, a non power lifting thread!

When you walk in the house and say I have an idea, and she says Not again. But you do UFC and she's not a threat. So a flatbed shows up with 6x6 post and you start digging holes.

YU61dyI.jpeg


Lots of holes

3FEkgFz.jpeg


Step 3: ??????

Step 4: Profit

UgQFRAt.jpeg


Lots of engineering the space and the obstacles to fit, leaving room for more expansions.

a9mwq7j.jpeg



Gx4SVLE.jpeg


fZVAbzz.jpeg



Got the kids out the house, they stay on it until dark. Goal accomplished. Adult sturdy, as it was built for my refusal to grow older.

The Ropes & Rings
Devil Steps with various hand climbs and cliff hangers
Uneven parallel bars
Elevated Parallel bars
Ring traversing
Removable monkey bars spaced at 2ft apart so you can slide them out and fly across 4-6 ft gaps
Salmon ladder
Pipe grips

Background has some incline ramp I use to pull sled up.
Incline bars for creativity work

Thinking of adding a Warp Wall or 6-8ft climb over wall. Needs more that isn't only upper body. Stay able my friends.
 
All that overhead Snatch work.... Salmon ladder bar slams to lock it in place between hops.
That whole setup looks awesome. You have everything you need for full bodyweight exercises. I will always do some form of SBD to maintain muscle mass but over the years I've been doing lighter and lighter weights and prioritizing more athletic movements.

Is that manila or polyplus you went with for the climbing rope? And did you go with 1.5" or 1.25" diameter?
 
That whole setup looks awesome. You have everything you need for full bodyweight exercises. I will always do some form of SBD to maintain muscle mass but over the years I've been doing lighter and lighter weights and prioritizing more athletic movements.

Is that manila or polyplus you went with for the climbing rope? And did you go with 1.5" or 1.25" diameter?
The routine will always be fully mixed with some barbell work tossed in. Its minimal because the body responds better to odd objects and random chaos lol. But a few days a week has DL or dumbell work in it.

Those ropes were the cheapest could grab on Amazon, Yes-4-All on sale. One has the loop instead of D-ring so it looks out of place. The suck news is , a week before I finished it my shoulder wasn't having it and I haven't been able to play on it but one time. Tried every obstacle and couldn't raise arm over head the next day.
 
