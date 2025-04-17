What up my ninjas

Oh no, a non power lifting thread!When you walk in the house and say I have an idea, and she says Not again. But you do UFC and she's not a threat. So a flatbed shows up with 6x6 post and you start digging holes.Lots of holesStep 3: ??????Step 4: ProfitLots of engineering the space and the obstacles to fit, leaving room for more expansions.Got the kids out the house, they stay on it until dark. Goal accomplished. Adult sturdy, as it was built for my refusal to grow older.The Ropes & RingsDevil Steps with various hand climbs and cliff hangersUneven parallel barsElevated Parallel barsRing traversingRemovable monkey bars spaced at 2ft apart so you can slide them out and fly across 4-6 ft gapsSalmon ladderPipe gripsBackground has some incline ramp I use to pull sled up.Incline bars for creativity workThinking of adding a Warp Wall or 6-8ft climb over wall. Needs more that isn't only upper body. Stay able my friends.