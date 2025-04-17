What up my ninjas

Fahcough
Oh no, a non power lifting thread!
When you walk in the house and say I have an idea, and she says Not again. But you do UFC and she's not a threat. So a flatbed shows up with 6x6 post and you start digging holes.
Lots of holes
Step 3: ??????
Step 4: Profit
Lots of engineering the space and the obstacles to fit, leaving room for more expansions.
Got the kids out the house, they stay on it until dark. Goal accomplished. Adult sturdy, as it was built for my refusal to grow older.
The Ropes & Rings
Devil Steps with various hand climbs and cliff hangers
Uneven parallel bars
Elevated Parallel bars
Ring traversing
Removable monkey bars spaced at 2ft apart so you can slide them out and fly across 4-6 ft gaps
Salmon ladder
Pipe grips
Background has some incline ramp I use to pull sled up.
Incline bars for creativity work
Thinking of adding a Warp Wall or 6-8ft climb over wall. Needs more that isn't only upper body. Stay able my friends.
