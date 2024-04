i bought this full time two wheel drive billy goat and use it very often. its slow but can go nearly anywhere and leaves hardly a trace in the environment due to is wide tires that you run nearly flat. it has so much torque it could pull a full sized truck too and we use it to pull rocks out of the desert for landscaping.the rims hold over two gallons of gas or water each and if they are empty the thing can be floated over water.