What UFC fighters personally annoy you?

L

Lionheart7167

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 8, 2013
Messages
664
Reaction score
853
Currently, it's Chandler. The dudes a mark, tries to be this inspirational figure, seems fake, and has cucked for Conor with no slowing down.

Before that Alexander Hernandez (insane arrogance leading up to the Cerrone fight), Woodley (CONSTANTLY making demands, and a shit ass rap career)

And who can forget Tito, the wordsmith

Also, Phil Baroni, was a mark. But he was kind of fun.
 
Conor (barely qualifies as a UFC fighter)
Israel
O'Malley
Volkanovski
Dan Hooker
Anthony Smith
Merab
Valentina
Kayla
 
When cocky guys survive a decision win, but they talk in post fight interview like they absolutely dominated. Examples:
Ian Garry post MVP win.
DDP post Strickland win.
Or idiots with no self awareness like Mokaev. Lol
 
Khamzat and Jones.

Anyone who makes a weak, cringey callout, like Buckley calling out Conor or Shara calling out Nick Diaz.

Fighters who call someone out in Abu Dhabi specifically.
 
DC used to, O'Malley's schtick does but I like watching him fight. I can get annoyed by potentially any of them depending on how much of a diva they're acting like as well.
 
Izzy is the only guy I want to see lose to promoters.

I hope he has very long career in MMA. I hope Dana gets every dollar and every fight out of him.
 
Colby
Chandler
Strickland
Conrat
Hooker
Bo Nickal
Anthony Smith

I’m sure there’s more but that’s all I got for now
 
Actually none personally affect me, have never met a single ufc fighter.
<Fedor23>
 
Colby and Strickland. Less for what they say and more that they NEED to be pro wrestling archetypes because their fights can't speak for themselves.

Be like Pereira and Oliveira. Pure. fucking. violence. Give me that and I'll be a fan. None of that talk shit, don't hit bullshit.
 
DJ
Belal
Sam Alvey
Nina Nunes
Ryan Bader
Maycee Barber
Shayna Bazler
Joseph Benavidez
Michael Bisping
Curtis Blaydes
Ray Borg
Travis Browne
Derek Brunson
Herbert Burns
Cynthia Calvillo
Jared Cannonier
Liz Carmouche
Mike Chandler
Macy Chiasson
Giga Chikadze
Khamzat
Mike Chiesa
DC
Tracy Cortez
Ryan Couture
Paul Craig
Dern
Merab
Leon Edwards
Carla Esparza
Tonya Evinger
Jessica Eye
Paul Felder
Mickey Gall
Kelvin Gastelum
Loopy Godinez
Culture-Grumpy-Cat-487386121-2.jpg

The list was getting long @HI SCOTT NEWMAN could add some :rolleyes:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,050
Messages
56,025,431
Members
175,037
Latest member
pch3727

Share this page

Back
Top