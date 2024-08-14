What UFC fighters personally annoy you?

Currently, it's Chandler. The dudes a mark, tries to be this inspirational figure, seems fake, and has cucked for Conor with no slowing down.



Before that Alexander Hernandez (insane arrogance leading up to the Cerrone fight), Woodley (CONSTANTLY making demands, and a shit ass rap career)



And who can forget Tito, the wordsmith



Also, Phil Baroni, was a mark. But he was kind of fun.