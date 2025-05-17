What TUF season Afro Muay thai guy.

IveBeenHere4yrs
Hi guys,
What TUF season had an Afro hair African American fighter with good Muay thai. I think it was the season where they had to fight to get in the house. I don't think he made it but he won his first and second fight (maybe just the first) and he gassed out so badly in one of the fights after winning the first round.
I think it was one of the earlier seasons before 2012.
Thanks.
