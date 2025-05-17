What TUF season Afro Muay thai guy.

I

IveBeenHere4yrs

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Feb 9, 2021
Messages
157
Reaction score
353
Hi guys,

What TUF season had an Afro hair African American fighter with good Muay thai. I think it was the season where they had to fight to get in the house. I don't think he made it but he won his first and second fight (maybe just the first) and he gassed out so badly in one of the fights after winning the first round.

I think it was one of the earlier seasons before 2012.

Thanks.
 
Jamie Yager. He finished a couple of guys then retired between rounds iirc from being gassed. Back when they gave anyone from TUF that was remotely interesting a crack on the finale , he fought and lost again.
 
ryanrandy said:
Jamie Yager. He finished a couple of guys then retired between rounds iirc from being gassed. Back when they gave anyone from TUF that was remotely interesting a crack on the finale , he fought and lost again.
Click to expand...


Yeah, he was quite an exciting fighter with a marketable dickhead personality and look but was 2-1 IIRC and then got a beatdown at the finale and disappeared.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,953
Messages
57,313,662
Members
175,636
Latest member
dolanduk

Share this page

Back
Top