What triggers your panic attack?

I started having panic attacks right after the pandemic. Never had them before in my life, I thought I was having a heart attack.It's impossible to describe the feeling to someone who hasn't had one other than it's fucking terrible.I just had one for the first time in awhile.This forum that I've been going to since the early 2000s is officially dead. It's a gaming forum specifically for Team Fortress Classic and Counter Strike. I have no way to contact the people I know from there. I can't read the old threads anymore. The forum has been pretty much inactive for awhile, an average of 1 new post per year for over 10 years. But it was still nice to know they're there. Knowing that it's over gave me a panic attack.My 2 triggers are when I'm feeling sad like above or when I'm feeling claustrophobic.