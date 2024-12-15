What triggers your panic attack?

Bornstarch
- Feb 17, 2020
- 3,533
- 8,795
I started having panic attacks right after the pandemic. Never had them before in my life, I thought I was having a heart attack.
It's impossible to describe the feeling to someone who hasn't had one other than it's fucking terrible.
I just had one for the first time in awhile.
This forum that I've been going to since the early 2000s is officially dead. It's a gaming forum specifically for Team Fortress Classic and Counter Strike. I have no way to contact the people I know from there. I can't read the old threads anymore. The forum has been pretty much inactive for awhile, an average of 1 new post per year for over 10 years. But it was still nice to know they're there. Knowing that it's over gave me a panic attack.
My 2 triggers are when I'm feeling sad like above or when I'm feeling claustrophobic.
