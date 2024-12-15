What triggers your panic attack?

I started having panic attacks right after the pandemic. Never had them before in my life, I thought I was having a heart attack.

It's impossible to describe the feeling to someone who hasn't had one other than it's fucking terrible.

I just had one for the first time in awhile.

This forum that I've been going to since the early 2000s is officially dead. It's a gaming forum specifically for Team Fortress Classic and Counter Strike. I have no way to contact the people I know from there. I can't read the old threads anymore. The forum has been pretty much inactive for awhile, an average of 1 new post per year for over 10 years. But it was still nice to know they're there. Knowing that it's over gave me a panic attack.


My 2 triggers are when I'm feeling sad like above or when I'm feeling claustrophobic.
 
Never had one in my life.
Sorry TS.
Can't help you.
 
Only had one, ex pulled down a bunch of cables after trying to break in a ton of times and stalking me for a month. I ended up in A&E, it all just got too much. After he chased me up the road with a pool cue and burned my house down I didn't have a panic attack, but that one just got me.
 
Had a mini one just do to massive stress and pressure. My wife has them and are much worse than what I experienced. Basically feels like you can't breathe.
 
