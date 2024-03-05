What topic could you give a 20-minute presentation on without any preparation?

I'm sure this sounds silly but hockey fights for me. I use to record hockey fights on my VHS when I was a kid. And then started collecting them when I got older.



I'd say pretty knowledgeable about fighters and fighting in hockey to the about the mid 80s to now.



Just because it's very hard to get footage of fights before the mid 80s I'd say.



Although, saying all this I probably wouldn't do a presentation. I hate public speaking. lol



