What topic could you give a 20-minute presentation on without any preparation?

I'm sure this sounds silly but hockey fights for me. I use to record hockey fights on my VHS when I was a kid. And then started collecting them when I got older.

I'd say pretty knowledgeable about fighters and fighting in hockey to the about the mid 80s to now.

Just because it's very hard to get footage of fights before the mid 80s I'd say.

Although, saying all this I probably wouldn't do a presentation. I hate public speaking. lol

 
About the history of golf (the game).
Some years ago I wanted to do a presentation about MMA. Problem is: every knowledge I had about it was in english, the presentation should be in german. But telling that in german sounds ... idiotic to me.
Two weeks prior to the presentation I changed the subject of the presentation to golf.
And despite I hate public speaking as well it was a success.
Meditation.
Christian mysticism.
East west dialogue..


The philosophical and spiritual underpinnings of the Grateful Dead as a unique and rare musical/spiritual experiment.

Surfing porn (and snorting) for 3 days straight - a survival guide
 
MMA
Pro Wrestling
Medieval combat
armor
swords
medieval history
fitness
martial arts in general

Probably a few other things as well, I'm pretty good at winging presentations. Always did well in college presentations.
You are very well informed in different fields. That's pretty impressive.
 
To be fair, most of them have a bit of crossover.

Add firefighting and maximum security prisons to the list lol. I'm full of almost useless information to real life. (except firefighting since that's my job)
 
How to achieve a coveted and enviable 2+ to 1 post to like ratio on a website full of degenerates.
 
Given that a music lesson is basically a 30-60 minute informational seminar, particularly with new students.

I can and/or have freestyled my way thru lessons on:

Piano/keys
Drums
Bass
Guitar*
Ukulele
Harmonica
Serial killers
Cooking
Automative repair
Retro video game consoles
Cats
Weight lifting
MMA
Off the top of my head:

Nutrition
Weight Loss
Diabetes (especially Type 1 Diabetes)
Powerlifting
General Fitness
Personal Finance
Photography (especially Street Photography)
Nike Dunk History
Soccer Fundamentals (for beginner kids)
Choosing a Diamond
