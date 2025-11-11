What to expect from Islam at WW

Any guy moving up immediately has better striking relative to his new peers. The step up in power is not as relevant as the speed advantage the smaller man brings. I expect Islam to look fast and do better than people expect in the stand up.



But unlike at LW, when things get tough Islam won’t be able to just ragdoll JDM at will. Islam couldn’t really do that at Lightweight anyway to be fair. Poirier gave him a much tougher fight than people anticipated. But Islam is crafty, unlike Khabib who used to brute force his opponents into submission, Islam is more cerebral, he sets traps.



JDM as we know is a supremely talented fighter. Might even be the best to come out of that region, which is a massive compliment considering guys like Volk and Adesanya exist. But I can see it. Volk is a very good striker in his own right, but he doesn’t have the guile and craftiness of JDM. JDM throws combinations that a boxer would throw, with perfect shot selection. He reminds me a little bit of a Diaz brother in his style, but a hell of a lot more effective and dangerous.



Islam deserves a lot of kudos for taking this fight, for chasing glory.