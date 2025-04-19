What to do with ivory, ethically speaking.

fingercuffs
36CFIST
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2007
- Messages
- 121,469
- Reaction score
- 56,114
My dad brought a lot of ivory back from Rhodesia (Zimbabwe) when he was there with the British Army during the early 80s. No one batted an eyelid then, everyone was importing/exporting with no real thought for the poor elephants. The jewellery he brought me back perished in a fire anyway but I'd stopped wearing it years ago because of how horrible it was for them.
I've recently come into some ivory ornaments which I assume he bought back for my grandparents considering one of them is quite religious.
Should I just leave them in the garage?
I've recently come into some ivory ornaments which I assume he bought back for my grandparents considering one of them is quite religious.
Should I just leave them in the garage?