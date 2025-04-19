What to do with ivory, ethically speaking.

fingercuffs

My dad brought a lot of ivory back from Rhodesia (Zimbabwe) when he was there with the British Army during the early 80s. No one batted an eyelid then, everyone was importing/exporting with no real thought for the poor elephants. The jewellery he brought me back perished in a fire anyway but I'd stopped wearing it years ago because of how horrible it was for them.

I've recently come into some ivory ornaments which I assume he bought back for my grandparents considering one of them is quite religious.

Should I just leave them in the garage?
 
You can donate then to a non profit museum or the us wildlife service. The wildlife service has a special department for it.
 
I'd hang on to it, just locked away in a safe for a few decades.

I assume the value will go up since you're not allowed to get more ivory. Then you can sell it.

Whatever you do won't bring those elephants back to life so why not make a few bucks?
 
