Social What To Do In Orlando

Brother Numsi

Brother Numsi

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Aug 2, 2010
Messages
8,224
Reaction score
7,249
Going to be in Orlando (only 5 days) to visit a friend or two who have moved there a few years ago.

Never been to Florida or the South in general before so I’m curious to the type of entertainment they offer in the city. Universal Studios, Disney World and Epcot Center are on my list as a given

Those of you that have been to the city any restaurants/beaches/bars I should hit up? UFC 300 will be going on that weekend so I may need to find a sports bar to watch

Any suggestions?
 
Daytona Beach is cool if you want to hit the ocean. Probably an hour's drive from Orlando. You can take your car and park on the beach too.
 
Fuck all those places go to one of the state parks or natural springs.
Gators prolly got the fight.
 
They have beautiful white beaches. Try not to get human trafficked.
Kitty O'Sheas
 
AFanNotAFighter said:
Daytona Beach is cool if you want to hit the ocean. Probably an hour's drive from Orlando. You can take your car and park on the beach too.
Click to expand...
That place is full of pedophiles, homeless and junkies.
Daytona Beach is a shit hole.
There are way better beaches within a hour drive, without all the nonsense associated with Daytona Beach.
Also most beaches in Volusia County you can drive on, but if you have kids, those beaches are not good, because people driving on them, are not paying attention, nothing like seeing a dude driving down the beach snapping photos with his phone of the ocean.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,329
Messages
55,347,170
Members
174,751
Latest member
AzadKashmir_Sensi

Share this page

Back
Top