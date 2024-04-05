Going to be in Orlando (only 5 days) to visit a friend or two who have moved there a few years ago.



Never been to Florida or the South in general before so I’m curious to the type of entertainment they offer in the city. Universal Studios, Disney World and Epcot Center are on my list as a given



Those of you that have been to the city any restaurants/beaches/bars I should hit up? UFC 300 will be going on that weekend so I may need to find a sports bar to watch



Any suggestions?