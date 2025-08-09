  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

What to do about my pathetic delts

My shoulders are fairly wide due to clavicles and my shoulders still have good strength but.... can you even say you lift without 3d delts?

I do OHP 3 x 10-15/ 5x3-5 depending on if I'm in a strength or hypertrophy block along with behind the neck presses

I hate lateral raises but ofc I do them still

Face pulls for rear delts probably need better form on them
 
Are you eating enough?
Proper stimulus is more important than food, but food is obviously important just not as much as we used to think. just learned this myself.
 
4 to 8 reps with 1 maybe 2 RIR...progressively overload your OHP and laterals... manage fatigue and recovery...give it time = results. Train them first in your workouts, too
 
