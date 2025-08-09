What to do about my pathetic delts

godhatesacoward
My shoulders are fairly wide due to clavicles and my shoulders still have good strength but.... can you even say you lift without 3d delts?
I do OHP 3 x 10-15/ 5x3-5 depending on if I'm in a strength or hypertrophy block along with behind the neck presses
I hate lateral raises but ofc I do them still
Face pulls for rear delts probably need better form on them
