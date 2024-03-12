What the hell happened to Facebook!?!?

I reactivated my old Facebook account after having basically abandoned it for the last 8 years. It was pretty damn surreal seeing what a ghost town it has become. When I left I had about 700 friends on there and my news feed would be flooded with posts from all these friends. I could literally refresh my feed minute by minute and there would be a new and interesting post by someone.



Now it's an absolute graveyard. Going through my friends list I'm seeing people who haven't posted in years. My friend list has also been cut in half which means a shit ton of these people either deactivated or deleted their account.



My news feed is absolutely fuckin dead. My mom and aunts are still posting and some women I went to high school with post pics of their kids and family outings or shit about MLMs they are apart of. But there really isn't much going on besides that.



It honestly felt similar to the last few months of Myspace's death spiral. One day you go on and all you can hear is the echo of your own thoughts. Or like entering a shuttered high school, knowing that the halls were overflowing with people who were full of life but is now empty and silent. I feel so old