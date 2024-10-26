What the fuck was that tap by Rob lmaoooo

Also it's extremely obvious Khamzat is a back taking sprinter type of fighter more than anything.
 
well

i suppose he’s really good at it and you have to survive that to even have a chance
 
I get it was a face crank, but even Conor waited a bit longer until the tap. These super quick taps shouldn't belong in the highest level, period
 
Khamzat is bull rushing and destroying guys like Ronda Rousey did. Only difference is, the talent and experience level in men’s mma is waaaaay above women’s mma.
 
Pierced7681 said:
Rob likely had his mouth open and his jaw took the brunt of the damage from the rnc, seen it happen a few times before in the gym
Click to expand...
That would 100% make sense. Getting your jaw cranked while having it open is one of the most painful experience out there.
 
His mouth was open and it was violent, Rapid crank, so something could have gotten broken.
 
