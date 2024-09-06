What tech progress do you think you will see in your lifetime?

Do you think you'll be around when they find a cure for cancer?

Do you think in your lifetime, that AI will be able to generate a totally new, good novel instantly, on demand?

Same but with music?

Same but with movies?

Same but with videogames?

Human like robots with AI equal to that of an average human?

Do you think we'll have a human settlement on the moon or Mars before you die?
 
fembot-austin.gif
 
Sherdog not crashing when there are big upsets… maybe.
 
